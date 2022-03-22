.

…Seeks an end to bias against women

By Steve Oko

Women have been identified as the most vulnerable victims of climate change.

Dr Mrs Nkechinyere Iwe, the wife of the Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who stated this Tuesday, at the university’s International Women’s Day celebration, bemoaned the fate of women in their bid to fend for their families.

” Women are the most vulnerable to the climate crisis on natural resources caused by global warming in the process of fulfilling their vital role of sourcing, producing and providing food and water for their families”, Mrs Iwe lamented.

She said that women deserve commendation and continued celebration for their tremendous contribution to society, adding that women are making the world a better place with their infinite strength.

Given the theme of this year’s celebration as ” Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow: Break the Bias”, Dr Mrs Iwe called for an end to bias against women.

She called for action to accelerate women’s equality to create a more inclusive and gender-friendly world.

The VC’s wife identified some of the major challenges of women in the university to include: renovation of the university’s Day Care centre; equipping the skill acquisition centre built to train women and girls of host communities; and coaster bus for easy movement of the university women to their event venues.

She appealed for assistance to enable the women successfully execute their projects.

In a remark, the wife of the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Mrs Eunice Egwu, regretted that women are remembered during elections but usually ignored during appointments.

The former First Lady who called for a change of attitude towards women said women should be given more opportunities to showcase themselves and prove their mettle.

Speaking also, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Dr Mrs Bola Njoku, urged women to be “role models and mentors to the upcoming ones”.

The Imo Deputy Governor’s wife whose husband, Professor Placid Njoku was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university, applauded the incumbent VC, Professor Iwe for his efforts in expanding the institution.

She noted that the seed planted by her husband as the VC 20 years ago had “blossomed”.

The event which featured the launch of the university women bus was graced by former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika; a frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Dr Chikwe Udensi, among other eminent personalities.

