By Adaora Ikenze

The International Women’s Day is an annual opportunity to recognise women at every stage of their careers. From leaders who have made their mark and inspire younger professionals, to the rising stars and leaders who empower personal and professional change, to the creative small business women-entrepreneurs, there’s a lot to recognise and celebrate.

However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, women at all stages of their career have faced elevated challenges that threatened their ability to drive impact and see a future beyond traditional challenges. For example, last year’s Global Impact Report shared that women faced a “double-shift” of paid and unpaid work during moments of school closures and limited availability of care services. This amounted to an increase in stress and anxiety around job security, and drove many women to explore entrepreneurship to continue to support themselves and their families, even if they prefer wage employment over self-employment.

Further research on Women-led small businesses from Meta’s upcoming Global State of Small Business report also found that women were not as optimistic about the future of their business as their male peers.

Despite the challenges, women have remained resilient and have continued to push beyond the boundaries. A report by PwC revealed how self-motivated Nigerian women are about entrepreneurship as they account for 41% of ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria with 23 million female entrepreneurs operating within this segment. Interestingly, 40% of Instagram businesses that self-identify as women-owned have been set up on the platform since the start of the pandemic, with similar findings on Facebook. Now, women are embracing the future as women make up more than half of the creators publishing AR effects for Facebook and Instagram.

Today’s women experience a myriad of unparalleled challenges, but consistently show they’re willing to push beyond the hardships. This month is the perfect time for industries to kick off year-long efforts to recognise the women who go beyond biases, beyond resilience and beyond barriers to inspire others and level the playing field.

Support women beyond March

I’m encouraged by the many businesses that will put an emphasis on celebrating and empowering women this month. To truly move the needle, however, it’s imperative to support women all year long to help women go beyond to reach their full potential.

Providing access to curated education and training is a key way to cultivate the growth of women-owned small businesses: like publishing guides, providing resource hubs, hosting financial literacy training, along with other educational opportunities, there are many ways to boost knowledge and help women go beyond in their careers and business.

Another opportunity comes by way of connecting women-owned small businesses with each other and with organizations that support their success. Businesses are natural connectors, and over the course of March, why not explore opportunities to partner with organizations to host and support community conversations to help women build stronger connections?

It’s important to take advantage of this month because women will be in the spotlight. Use this time to find women leaders who inspire you, and then explore any opportunity your business may have to help share their success stories beyond Women’s History Month. This International Women’s Day/Women’s, Women and women-led businesses are vital to the broader economy all year long. It will depend on our collaborative efforts to help all women-led businesses improve, adapt and overcome the challenges they face. I’m excited to see how other businesses will go beyond driving support for women this month to embrace celebrating women throughout the year.

Adaora Ikenze is the Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa.