By Abel Daniel

In Commemoration of the International Women’s Day, National Council for Women Societies ( NCWS), Nasarawa State Chapter staged a peaceful protest demanding for more inclusion of women in governance in the state.

The women beseeched the state assembly complex carrying placards with different inscriptions such as inclusion for Women, Break Constitution Bias, the future is female among others.

Mrs Mary Samuel Meshi, the President of the Association made the call when she led a peaceful protest to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to mark International Women’s Day today in Lafia.

She said that members of the association were in the House to register their displeasure on gender inequality about women in the country especially the recent rejection of some gender bills by the National Assembly.

Meshi appealed to the members of the state assembly to support the society with legislation that would improve on the standard of living of the women in the state and give them more saying in governance as well as sense of belonging.

This, the society said was to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

The president of the association demanded for more women inclusiveness in governance.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, appreciated the women for the peaceful protest and assured them of his readiness to support them to succeed.

The Speaker, who was represented by Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House said that the House would always do the bidden of women as their mothers.

” I can assure you that any bill that concern the women , we will support the bill.

” We will always support you, we will always be there for you and we will always do your biden,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi has also appreciated the women for always following due process and rule of law in their activities and called for its sustenance.

He urged the women to work harder in order to get more political positions in 2023.