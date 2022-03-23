By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A coalition of women groups, Womanifesto has called for urgent re-convening, reconsideration, and immediate passage of the all-women/gender-related bills by the National Assembly.

The group in a statement signed by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, for 9jafeminista also demanded immediate passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities (GEOB) Bill, currently before the Senate.

Convening a press conference after the 10 days ultimatum given to the National Assembly, through its #Nigerian WomenOccupyNass”, Akiyode-Afolabi, commended the effort of young feminist activists whose activities on twitter and Instagram providing valuable information and mobilizing citizens to support via the hashtag that continually trended throughout the week with the reach of over 17.4 million on twitter alone.

We acknowledge the efforts of Nigerian Women in occupying the National Assembly for ten days, the tenacity which they have demonstrated has shown that women can no longer be taken for a ride, and that we have decided to affirm our status as full citizens in this country and that our future cannot just be determined by few people who see us as lesser human beings.

Our ten days’ occupation is a testament to our strength and our resilience; it is the emergence of a national movement.

‘We particularly commend the media for being a strategic partner in this struggle. The media was instrumental in ensuring visibility for movement, publicising the women’s demands and setting the agenda.

We can categorically say that the events in the last few weeks have played an important role in spotlighting these demands and demonstrated women’s optimism, motivation and resilience in leading positive changes through their dogged insistence.

We also urge all Nigerians, especially its women, not to give up hope as we shall continue to apply pressure to persuade the NASS to act responsibly. We will continue to engage the media and state assemblies to vote in favour of the gender bill.

While we await NASS to live up to its billing by reversing itself, we urge all citizens who want to see change to prepare to continue to stand against every form of injustice and contribute to the emergence of laws that will address the fundamental issues affecting all citizens.

Stating their demands, Akiyode-Afolabi said, “Resuscitation and passage of the Bill on “Support for Women Participation in Elective and Appointive positions. “ Immediate Domestication of the African Charters Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, which Nigeria ratified in 2004.

“Immediate domestication of the UN Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), ratified by Nigeria since 1985. “As our representatives, we demand to know your voting pattern on sensitive matters of citizen rights. “All the bills are expected to be passed by March 31st 2022 to gloriously end the women’s month”, she said.