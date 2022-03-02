Racheal Adefola, 41, on Wednesday appeared before a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly collecting defrauding U.S. visa applicants of N1.6 million.

Adefola, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Wisdom Nwachukwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October 2021, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu alleged that the defendant presented herself as a visa agent and told the complainants, Charity Funke and Tope Ade, that she could process American visa for them.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant collected N1.6 million from the complainants with the promise of delivering the visa to them within two weeks.

ALSO READ: Ooni, Alaafin meet Aregbesola over reconciliation with Tinubu

He said that the defendant failed to procure the visa as promised and converted the money to her personal use.

The prosecutor noted that every effort to get the defendant to refund the complainants’ money proved abortive.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Umar Dodo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until March 9 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria