By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A female suspect accused of stealing a week old baby has been apprehended. The suspect who identified herself as Ganiyat Abass yesterday said she was taking the baby for a walk after effort to stop the baby from crying failed.

Speaking at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo while being paraded before journalists, the suspect, a resident of Oriolowo area in Iwo, said she had been taking care of both the mother and child before she was alleged to have stolen the baby.

“I live in the same house with the mother and her infant, I do take care of them since she put to bed. On Thursday, I bought cornmeal for her but she requested for moin moin and I gave her N200 to go and buy one.

“Immediately she left, the baby started crying and I tried placating the baby but she did not stop crying. So I decided to back the baby and walk her to my fiance’s house at Agbowo area of Iwo around 8pm. I lost my way while going and upon inquiring for direction from some people, I was attacked and accused of stealing the baby,” she said.

However, the baby’s mother, Jemilat Musa, who appeared to have medical problem, said the woman claimed to be her mother-in-law and brought her cornmeal for dinner.

“I was almost sleeping with my baby when the woman knocked on the door at Agbele’s compound around Oriolowo area. She told me she is one of my mothers-in-law from Saaka’s compound. She said my father-in-law sent her to give me cornmeal and gave me N100 to buy moin moin. She also told me to bring iron pot to boil water for my shower.

“I went for pot but on getting back, I didn’t find her and my baby in the house and I started crying and shouting till my neighbours went looking for her,” she said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode disclosed that the suspect with her fiancé were arrested early hours of yesterday by the police in collaboration with local security operatives. He added that the suspects would be arraigned in court after proper investigation.

