By Chioma Obinna

AS Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2022 World Oral Health Day, Unilever, makers of Pepsodent toothpaste, seeks to engage one million children on the importance of oral health to people’s overall well-being and quality of life.

The World Oral Health Day is themed: ‘Don’t Wait Until it’s Too Late #TalktoaDentist’.

Speaking during a Press conference to commemorate the day, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, disclosed that in demonstration of their commitment to improving oral hygiene in Nigeria, Pepsodent has reached out to over 5 million school children by educating them on the importance of brushing twice daily and creating a 21-day routine for them to develop the habit.

On her part the Category Manager, Oral Care, Eva Ogudu, said: “In addition to our mobile dental clinic initiative for this year, there would be an online digital activation through Instagram live videos tagged: ‘Ask Your Dentist’.

which had been launched on March 20, 2022, to provide consumers direct access to a dentist to ask their dental related questions.”

Also, speaking, President of the Nigerian Dental Association, NDA, Dr Kola Obagbemiro, advocated for good oral hygiene.

Meanwhile, the Head of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Bola Alonge, urged Nigerians to take their oral health seriously.