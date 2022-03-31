Former Governor Peter Obi has expressed belief that Nigeria, with its abundant resources, can be on the right developmental track, with strict implementation of progressive policies.

Obi said he was in Morocco as part of his plans for meetings and understudy of the best performing economies in Africa.

He revealed that his meetings with top Moroccan Government officials in areas of security, economy and education have strengthened his belief that Nigeria’s economy, though it seems bad, can be turned around with progressive policies and sacrifice from the country’s political elite.