Unemployed young Nigerians with talents will soon smile again as a talent hunt, The Clue Naija commences registration to harness talents in the entertainment industry.

This will have the winner go home with N35m worth of prizes, N10m in cash, brand new SUV, a trip to Dubai for two and lots of consolation prizes.

The programme Clue Naija Season 1 is said to be the largest platform to harvest talents in singing, dancing, comedy, and magic.

Interested participants are advised to visit thecluenaija.com and fill the audition form, while they are also urged to do a one minute video of their talent to show their skills and upload it on the website.

They are also to follow The Clue Naija social media platforms as part of pre-qualification activities.

Organisers say this is an avenue to take a lot of young people out of the labour market and get them meaningfully engaged.

“It is hope that this will provide an opportunity for a lot of young persons to thrive with their talents in the entertainment scene. Entry opens April 1 and ends May 1, 2022,” says the organisers.