After launching a groundbreaking competition to find some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s up and coming filmmakers, entitled ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ Netflix and UNESCO can now announce the six winners.

Each winner will receive US$25,000 plus a production budget of US$75,000 to create short films through a local production company and under the guidance of Netflix-appointed supervising producer and industry mentors from across the continent. Staying true to the competition’s aim of showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage, the short films will feature reimagined African folktales presented in multiple African languages.

The winners are:

Name Country Mentor Film Title Language

Gcobisa Yako South Africa Bongiwe Selane Uma Mlambo Xhosa

Korede Azeez Nigeria Jenna Bass Adieu Salut Hausa & Fulfulde (Fula)

Loukman Ali Uganda Pape Boye Katera of the Punishment Island English & Runyankole

Mohamed Echkouna Mauritania Femi Odugbemi The Enmity Djinn Hassaniya Arabic & French

Voline Ogutu Kenya Leila Afua Djansi Anyango and the Ogre English, KiSwahili & Luo

Walter Mzengi Tanzania Tosh Gitonga Katope KiSwahili & ciGogo

*More details about each film title will be shared at a later stage

The final six filmmakers – you can watch them here – will now go into the development phase of their projects, before starting production on the short films that will eventually premiere on Netflix as part of ‘An Anthology of African Folktales’ later this year.

The competition was launched by Netflix and UNESCO in October 2021, with the goal of promoting diverse local stories and bringing them to the world. The competition was also a step towards creative equity – as part of the Netflix Creative Equity Fund, which aims at enabling new voices from underrepresented communities within entertainment to bring their perspectives to a global audience.

“Congratulations to the six winners! The fact that their films will be shown to a global audience is part of our commitment to promote cultural diversity around the world. Like the African movie sector itself, these six individuals have a very bright future ahead of them. The laureates, and all the participants in this competition more broadly, highlight the rich, diverse and ever-evolving culture that Sub-Saharan Africa has to offer and that UNESCO wants to promote. We cannot wait to celebrate these films at a special premier at UNESCO headquarters in Paris at the end of this year.”- Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Content in Africa said, “It’s been a truly inspiring journey for us to experience the level of creative talent from our candidates. From the thousands of applicants we’ve received to the Top 21 and finally, the 6 winners – it’s evident that Africa is filled with amazing storytelling talent that is ready to share their different perspectives and celebrate Africa’s rich culture and heritage. Congratulations to the winners – and to emerging filmmakers who didn’t make it – we urge you to continue your passion of telling African stories. The world is ready to experience your talent and we at Netflix, will continue to be your biggest cheerleaders in this journey.”