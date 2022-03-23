By Chinedu Adonu

Following the alarming rate of under age marriage in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, Women Information Network, WINET, has advocated to end girl child marriage for a better prospect for young girls in Enugu

The group said the campaign is necessary because it is estimated that 44% of girls below the statutory age of 18 get marriage in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Enugu Tuesday, tagged, “Budget Advocacy to End Child Marriage in two local government areas of Enugu State, using Aninri and Enugu South as a Pilot,” the Executive Director, WINET, Mrs Miriam Menkiti, said the media has a critical role to play in emphasising the importance of government making budgetary provisions to end girl child marriage.

Mrs Menkiti said that the partnership with media was to join force to end early child marriage.

The WINET Director said that to drive home the importance of budgetary allocation to end girl marriage, the organisation has approached two local governments in Enugu State, Aninri and Enugu South for them to increase their budget line for interventions to end child marriage by keeping girls in schools.

Menkiti said WINET was working in conjunction with a global network, Girls Not Brides, to ensure that child marriage is brought to an end because of the negative effects it has on the girl child.

She identified the cause of early girl marriage to include poverty and culture which she said could be checked through legislation such as the Enugu State Child Rights Law of 2016, pointing out that they would continue to impress on the local governments to end girl marriage through budgetary provisions.

“We are focusing on the governments at the local government level to use their budgets to support ending child marriage provisions to support girls’ retention in school,” she said.

In a key lecture at the occasion presented by a retired permanent secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Enugu State, Sir Casmir Ugwu titled, “Importance of Ending Girl Child Marriage Using Budgetary Provisions: The Role of Journalists, journalists were asked to join in the campaign to end child marriage.

Ugwu disclosed that girl child marriage causes many problems which include early pregnancy and lead to health challenges such as HIV, VVF, Cervical Cancer, etc.

He commended WINET for their efforts at ensuring that child marriage is abrogated.