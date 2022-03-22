By David Royal

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, Davido has been hailed by his fans and famous loyal aide, Israel DMW for spending 68 million naira on three sets of Televisions, 17 million naira on each.

The DMW Boss, who was just gifted a landed property at the exclusive Banana Island area of Lagos by his father, Adedeji Adeleke, went all the way to furnish the apartment.

According to Isreal, the singer spent N17m each on four Bang and Olufsen TV sets which brings the total spending to a total of N68m.

However, some Nigerians have chastized Isreal DMW who on Tuesday morning took to social media to reveal the TV sets, saying that the cost is not up to the N17m stated by Israel.

Reacting to the outrageous amount Davido spent on the sets of Tv, fans are comically asking if the Tv will reveal activities in heaven and also the future.



@ myrah_yaqub wrote “Will this tv show heaven?”

@superblachomes said “Bang and olufsen is not for kids🙌🙌”

@ deola_ab “Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony TV is 17k dollars, not 17m Naira isreal. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️”

@_iamsonia_smith “This Isreal will use clout & innocent ignorance to land his oga in trouble. Personally i think he talks too much🤦🏼‍♀️. Because who ask you 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😏”



@_bims “It’s not up to 17m but that’s an expensive shit no capping ✌️”

@hopeyemih “The most expensive B&O tv is roughly about 10 million. These people lie too much.”

@sublime_infinite “If they born ifeanyi and his sisters well they should let me catch them playing any rough play near the TV.”

@amina_minaah “17 million Tv🥲 I better be able to see my future😩”

Vanguard News Nigeria