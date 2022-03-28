Video: Moment Will Smith slapped MC Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 pic.twitter.com/OfAg0hMOC9 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock got the bejesus slapped out of him by none other than Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

After Rock joked that he couldn’t wait to see Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in “GI Jane 2,” Smith ran onto the stage at Dolby Theatre and hit Rock in the face.

The audio was cut and censored for several seconds but captions indicated that the “King Richard” star said “keep my wife’s name out of your f – – king mouth.” Audio from the uncensored Australian broadcast appears to confirm this.

Before Smith whopped the comedian’s behind, Rock had made a joke about Pinkett being in the fake action film because of her bald head.

She had previously spoken about having a hair loss condition, alopecia.

“I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever,” Sean “Diddy” Combs said after. “Will and Chris we’re gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we’re moving on with love.”

After the seemingly unstaged viral moment, according to The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg, during the commercial break, Smith was comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. The men motioned for him to turn the other cheeks and Smith then looked like he wiped tears away from his face.

Smith then took his seat next to his wife with Washington comforting the couple. He later revealed in his Best Actor award speech that the actor gave him sound advice.

“Denzel (Washington) said to me at the highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes for you. It’s like, I want to be a vessel for love.”

