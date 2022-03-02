By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has warned governor Nyesom Wike to be wary of his seeming reliance on some big political names in the north flocking around him over the 2023 presidential election, saying that they are not on ground politically.

Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard said it was the same way former President Good luck Jonathan depended on some northern politicians who allegedly could not deliver during the 2015 presidential elections .

Saidu said governor Wike should strive to build very strong political bond with the northern community in Rivers and the entire south ahead of the general elections, stressing that political support in the north flows from bottom to the top.

“Those familiar with politics of the north know that support flows from the bottom to the top. So most times those who depend on political big names from the north for landslide victory over there miss it at the end of the day”

“Governor Nyesom Wike should build very strong political relationship with northerners in his Rivers State and the entire south.”

” I am the Leader of Arewa in the South , I know how it has always been politically. Our northern brothers will depend on us in the South for the right advice before voting”

Saidu recalled that in 2015 the bulk of support that gave victory to President Muhammadu Buhari came from the grassroots, adding that most of them who boasted to President Jonathan that they were going to deliver their areas made u turn when they realised how empty they were politically in their areas.

“Governor Wike was a Minister then and he knew very well some of the surprises that came up at the end of the election. “

“So I am advising him to have a more robust relationship with northerners from his Rivers and the South. I am the Arewa leader in the South. Inputs of people like me will matter very much on the election when the time comes”

“They are already sounding us out for our opinions on some of those that have indicated interest to contest the presidential election from the south. Our views will count. “.