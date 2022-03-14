By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday tendered an apology to former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole for not believing him when he said Governor Godwin Obaseki will show his true colour after he joins the PDP.

Wike’s apology comes as a response in what has now turned out to be a war-of-words between him and his Edo state colleague.

Obaseki had replied Wike’s comment calling for punishment of his deputy, Philip Shaibu who in a recent interview with Channels Television said that his followers and that of the governor were planning on leaving the PDP because they don’t feel accepted in the party.

Wike clearly not pleased with Shaibu’s statement asked that he [Shaibu] be punished for threatening to leave the party.

“This is the same deputy governor that was kneeling down to beg for us to give them umbrella, today you have the effrontery to threaten PDP. Such a shame,” Mr Wike said in a video clip posted on Facebook.

He also said he has written to the national chairman of the party to commence proceedings to discipline the deputy governor.

Obaseki in a statement equally posted on his Facebook page on Monday cautioned Wike not to take the party as his personal property and to take a cue from the way the national chairman of the party responded to his deputy – a response that Wike has now taken as a vindication of Adam Oshiomole who had earlier warned the PDP to be wary of Obaseki.

Wike alleged that Obaseki was ungrateful to the party and the people who supported him to be re-elected when he left the All Progressives Congress (APC). He went ahead to apologise to Oshiomole saying,

“If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungrathefulness,” he said while addressing a crowd at the commissioning of a secondary school in Omuanwa community, Rivers State.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.”

