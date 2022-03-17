By Elizabeth Osayande

The Curator, Nigerian Literary Society, NLS, Mr. David Chukwueke has stated that inviting Nollywood actor, Dr. Sam Dede to her March edition of reading poetry and conversation, was to expose younger generation to veterans in the creative industry.

Dr. Sam Dede is a veteran Nollywood actor, and also a Theatre Art and Film Studies lecturer at University of Port Harcourt.

In a release sent to Vanguard Newspaper, Chukwueke explained that event slated for March 26, at Alliance Francaise, 20 Herbert Macaulay Street Old GRA Port Harcourt, will have audience learn from the experiences the the literary icon.

His words : ” The Nigerian Literary Society ,NLS, is please to have her monthly Reading Poetry and Conversation with Dr Sam Dede.

“Dr Dede is a veteran actor, director, writer, poet, politician. He is also lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and film studies at the University of Port Harcourt and the Former Director General,CANIRIV, a yearly entertainment festive programme organized by the Rivers State Government under the able leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. And above all, he is a Literary enthusiast per excellence.

” He is regarded as one of the most influential actors in Nigeria as he has appeared in more than 350 films mostly in supporting roles spanning over 20 years.

” So, the Nigerian Literary Society ,NLS deems it necessary to have Dr Dede in audience so he can relate to the upcoming generation about his roles and experiences in the literary world. In our society, we don’t only read, analyse, revise or review authors works, we also listen from those we have read and watched their works too.’ NLS curator affirmed.

Also, Mr. Chukwueke noted that an executive of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Rivers state chapter , Mr Raphael Edookue, and a member of Port Harcourt Literary Society, PHLS Book Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State will be anchors at the event.