Producers of sachet and table water in Abeokuta have attributed the increase in prices the product to high cost of production.

The producers said that the price increase stemmed from the fall of naira against the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a bag of sachet water, which sold for between N120 and N150 in February, now goes for between N220 and N250.

Some consumers, who spoke with NAN, lamented the sudden increase in the price of bags of sachet water, saying that three sachets of water were now being sold for N50.

Alhaji Mutair Sobiye, Chairman, Table Water and Beverages Producers Association of Nigeria (TWABPAN), Egba zone, told NAN on Thursday that the cost of producing a bag of sachet water had forced many producers to shut down their plants.

Sobiye explained that the development had left those still in the business with no choice than to review the price upward in order to remain in business.

According to him, the cost of refilling composite treatment plant, which used to be N40,000, is now over N100,000, while the big micron filter has risen from between N1,600 and N1,700 from N700.

He also said that a litre of diesel to power generating plant for production, which used to be N220, now sold for between N420 and N440.

“A roll of nylon per kilogramme for packing sachet water is now being sold for N1,700 from the initial N600, while the nylon for bagging the product has jumped from N1,600 to N3,500,” Sobiye said.

He, however, assured consumers of their safety, assuring that the association would clamp down on any producer who compromised on quality.

“Consumers should be wary of substandard sachet water, especially from those who cut corners to reduce cost of production and sell below the regulated price of N220 per bag,” the chairman said.

Sobiye promised the price would be reviewed downward anytime the naira appreciated against the dollar, as this would lead to reduction in the cost of production.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria