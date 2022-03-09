By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice Chancellor, Mountain Top University, MTU, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has said the institution is taking the issue of discipline seriously, due to high rise in youth immorality.

Speaking at the seventh matriculation of the school, Prof. Ayolabi who lamented the negative impact of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike on the lives of students and parents, promised the newly admitted students of graduating within the stipulated time of their studies.

His words:” Let me remind our new students and their parents that we take the issue of discipline seriously in this university. At a time when the entire world is ravaged by all manner of immoralities among youths, we take it as a personal responsibility to ensure that our students conform to the principles and doctrines of good behaviour modelled after Christian values.

We, therefore, seek the co-operation of parents to mould the students because the upkeep and training of a child should be a collective effort. We have zero-tolerance for immorality and indiscipline. When we train these children, we are building a society and a future that we can all be proud to claim.

“Again, although I am happy that this university is admitting fresh students for the seventh time which shows progress, I am deeply worried about the state of education in Nigeria, especially our public universities. You are all aware that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on a four-week warning strike. Over the years, the federal-government/ASUU face-off has crippled academic activities in public universities. Parents are crying, worried, and concerned that their children cannot complete their degree courses in four or five years.

“This is unfortunate. Even among private universities, there are cases where some of them have their academic sessions interrupted or dislocated due to one problem or another. For example, during the last COVID-19 pandemic, most private universities could not carry on.

But I am glad to inform you that since the inception of this university, at no time has the school stopped academic activities. No pandemic, strike, or any circumstance has stopped us and they will never stop us. I promise all the students here that they will all graduate after the stipulated years for their courses of study as long as they meet all the university’s requirements for graduation.” Prof. Ayolabi stated.

The MTU Vice Chancellor who assured students of getting the best in all ramifications of quality education, told the audience at the matriculation ceremony of National Universities Commission, NUC, approval of all the institution’s programmes. He added that Mountain Top University has also start post-graduate studies through our vibrant School of Post-Graduate Studies.