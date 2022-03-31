By Fortune Eromosele

Abuja—Executive Chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, yesterday, emphasized the need for Nigeria to control its population growth.

Kwarra, who stated this at a workshop for journalists on National Population Policy, NPP, organised by the NPC, in collaboration with Africa Health Budget Network, AHBN, in Abuja, charged media professionals to educate Nigerians on why the country needed to reduce its national annual population growth.

He explained that the population growth needed to drop by two per cent by 2030, explaining that a reduction in population growth would accelerate development and demographic dividends.

“We should aim to achieve reduction in fertility rate from the current 5.3 per cent to 4.30 per cent by 2030. There is the need to prioritise investments by achieving reduction of national annual population growth rate by two percent by the year 2030,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission to reduce unmet needs for family planning from the current 19 per cent to zero per cent by 2030.

Kwarra stressed the importance of funding and resource mobilisation for the NPP, adding that the federal government would be in the forefront of ensuring the delivery of the funds. According to him, private partners will be involved.

In the same vein, Coordinator AHBN, Dr. Magashi Aminu, explained that the NPP was aiming to reduce maternal mortality ratio from 512 by 100,000 live birth to 72 per 100,000 live birth and zero deaths by 2030.

“This is a huge task that the media need to be on; we are also ready to improve our access to family planning services, we need to reduce migration from the rural to the urban areas,” he added.

On his part, Acting Director, Public Affairs Department, NPC, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, said the media could play the role of a watchdog in the implementation of NPP. And urged the media to work against prejudice and misinformation around the revised NPP.