By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE immediate past Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akan Okon has said he is vying for the governorship position in 2023 because he is better equipped to be able to continue with what governor Udom Emmanuel is doing.

Okon who resigned from the State Executive Council last Monday to focus on his electioneering consultations spoke yesterday during his post-resignation media interaction in his residence in Uyo.

He said the state needs someone who would be able to ensure the completion of some of the legal projects governor Emmanuel’s administrations embarked on that could not be completed in the life of the administration.

He stressed that having served in the government in various key sectors of the State from 2013 that he understands the challenges that are facing Akwa Ibom people.

His words, “I want to say that why I am contesting is that I have the experience, I have been trained, I have been prepared for this leadership position. I have a good knowledge and understanding of what is required to be done so that Akwa Ibom State can continue to be on the path of development and growth.

“And if you want to look at it, governor Udom Emmanuel’s development of the state is based on three gateways, that is the Land, the Sea and the Air.

“And fortunately I am the one that has handled all the projects in these three areas,

so I am better equipped to be able to continue with what His Excellency was doing so that Akwa Ibom State can be what we all want it to be”

Okon who disclosed that he would soon declare his intention to contest for the

gubernatorial position stressed that there was need for consistency in policy and project implementation.

“Let it be said that the development witnessed in the advanced world is as a result of doing the right thing consistently. And I want to say that as a state in the past, we have suffered as a result of inconsistency in policy and project implementation and the disconnection between the past and the present.

“And at 34years Akwa Ibom state cannot afford to be an experimental field where people come to learn leadership in public service”, he asserted.