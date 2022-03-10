By Ikechukwu Odu

The Provost of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu, on Tuesday, said that she established the Directorate of Entrepreneurship in the institution to make the products of the College self-reliant and employers of labour.

The Provost explained that the decision to establish the Directorate was informed by dearth of white collar jobs in the labour market and the need to equip the graduates of the College with requisite skills for economic sustainability.

She made the statement at the Administrative Block of the institution during a media briefing to herald the activities of the 33rd combined convocation and 40th anniversary of the College, insisting that the entrepreneurship training is a prerequisite for graduation for all the students running different programmes in the College.

“We know actually that there are no white collar jobs in the labour market now. That was why I decided to establish the Directorate of Entrepreneurship when I came into office about three years ago as the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu. The Directorate equips the students of this College with skills to be self-reliant.

“We equally know that life will not be easy for our graduates without jobs, that was why the Directorate equips and educates the students with requisite skills on their areas of interest.

“This entrepreneurship training is compulsory for all our students running different programmes in this College; whether they are in NCE or degree programmes, they must acquire at least a skill without which they will not graduate,” Dr. Ikwuegbu, who is the 7th substantive Provost of FCE, Eha-Amufu, and the first woman to occupy such position in the College said.

While thanking the chairman of the Governing Council, Doifie Boukoribo, and other members of the Council for a cordial working relationship, she announced that the College would award 1,611 graduands with Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE, while 69 others would bag Professional Diploma in Education, PDE, for the 2017-2021 academic session.

She also said ” This 33rd edition of our convocation is very unique in several ways but, because of time, permit me to admit its uniqueness to these:

First, it coincides with the celebration of 40 years of existence of our College, therefore it is a twin celebration as we will be marking our 33rd combined convocation and 40th Anniversary of the College.

“Second, destiny has put it on my shoulder at a time like this to be the first female Provost of this institution since the establishment of FCE Eha-Amufu and this will also mark my first convocation ceremony as the Provost.

“Therefore, Gentlemen of the Press, I am glad to announce to us here that we shall be graduating for the 2017 – 2021 academic sessions a total number of one thousand six hundred and eleven (1,611) graduands at Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) level and sixty nine (69) graduands for Professional Diploma of Education (PDE) level.

“May I also use this opportunity to give you a rundown of other major activities lined up for the Convocation.

Today, being Tuesday, March 8, 2022, we scheduled an Interdenominational Mass at the 1000 Capacity Auditorium of the College by 10:00am and a Media Briefing as we are already doing now.

The next day being Wednesday, March 9, 2022, there will be a fitness walk by 10:00am, novelty football match by 11:00am and a pre-convocation exhibition/theatre performance by 12 noon, all within the College premises.

The 33rd combined convocation/40th anniversary lecture, book launch, anniversary celebration proper will hold on Thursday, March 10, 2022 by 10:00am at the 350 Capacity Auditorium of the College.

“The grand finale will be on Friday, March 11, 2022. There will be commissioning of projects, award of certificates – NCE and PDE, conferment of honorary fellowship, merit awards to deserving staff and award of prizes to deserving graduates.

We, therefore, invite you, as our partners in progress, to help project and widely publicize these activities to the outside world.

“Distinguished gentlemen of the press, though I will be giving full details of my achievements during the convocation ceremony, let me briefly highlight the journey so far.

“Three years ago, when I assumed office as the 7th substantive and 1st female Provost of this unique College of Education, it became obvious to me, that the true meaning of life lies in creating a better future for those who come after us. Therefore, we swung into action to ensure that FCE Eha-Amufu becomes a dream institution for our children.

“In less than 100 days in office, with the support of the previous Governing Council and Management, my administration upgraded FCE Eha-Amufu to a degree awarding institution in affiliation to the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka and my administration equally established the first ever Demonstration Secondary school in the College.

In less than 100 days in office, my administration carried out massive staff promotion, conversion and proper placement of staff that were stagnated for years and equally embarked on provision of office spaces, seats and desks and renovations of all the dilapidated students’ hostels.

“Before clocking a year in office, my administration ensured that there was an ease and absolute transparency in accessing TETFund academic intervention. Today, over 150 staff have travelled to different parts of the globe for conferences, workshops and further studies.

“Infrastructure wise, the College has been practically turned into a construction site with over Twelve mega structures presently under construction with funding from TETFund and many already completed such as the 1000 Capacity Auditorium, the College Administrative Building, the Agric Farm Complex, the School of Languages Complex among others. The nooks and crannies of the College has also been lit up with solar powered street lights. Abandoned projects are equally being completed.

Distinguished Members of the Press, permit me to inform you all that for three years, the College has been cultivating hectares of land, producing tons of rice, packaging and selling same to Nigerians.

Just few months back, we floated the first financial institution to set foot inside this College since its inception in 1981.

“We were able to record these significant achievements and more due to our prudent management of available resources and the efforts of dedicated men and women who have shown passion to the realisation to our vision.

Let me therefore use this opportunity to thank members of the Governing Council for their commitment to the progress of our university. I also appreciate the Principal Officers for their dedication to the dream of my administration. To the Deans and Directors, I cherish the efforts you have been making in your respective areas of authority. I commend my staff and students for their understanding especially in times of challenges.”

Those present during the media briefing include: the chairman of the Governing Council of the College, Doifie Boukoribo; the Provost, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu; her deputy, Pascal Onah; the College Registrar, Lebechukwu Ojobo; the representative of the University of Nigeria and Dean, Faculty of Education, UNN, Prof. Emeka Umeifekwem among other top management team of the College.