By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has blamed low supply from the National Grid for several hours of blackout being experienced by customers in its franchise area.

The utility in a statement on Friday explained that power supply from the grid was abysmally low.

Checks by Vanguard on national grid performance as at 1pm on Friday showed that 18 power plants were generating just 3,228 Megawatts, a 41 percent decline compared 4,550MW generated last Sunday.

Chief Marketing Officer, AEDC, Mr. Donald Etim who apologised to the company’s customers in Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the epileptic electricity supply, said the utility understood the pains poor supply was causing.

Etim explained, “that the current low and unstable supply of electricity to homes and businesses is as a result of low power generated to the National Grid”.

He added: “In recent weeks, the level of power generated and served to the national grid for onward delivery to customers has been abysmally low. However, we do our utmost, at all times, to ensure that we equitably distribute even that modest supply in such a way that a fair cross-section of customers are served”.

He continued: “At AEDC, knowing full well the place and role of electric power in life, living, economy, and security, we are deeply committed to ensuring that we work collaboratively with other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to identify and resolve the challenges within the sector. The root causes of this latest low generation have been identified and are being addressed.

“There is perhaps no better way to assure our esteemed customers today than in the words of the Honourable Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu. Speaking at a Special Press Briefing held 3rd March 2022 in Abuja, the Minister said specifically on the recent power delivery challenges: “I would like to discuss the increased load shedding you may have observed in Abuja and other areas in the country. With the reduction in Hydro capacity during the dry season, additional load needs to be taken up by our Gas plants.

“We are having maintenance work in the Eastern Axis around Odukpani leading to reduced power supply from the usually reliable NDPHC Calabar Power Plant and we are having challenges at Okoloma Gas Station linked to Afam VI power plant.

“We are working with NNPC and other Gas suppliers also to improve the pressure on the Western Axis that is precluding units from reaching optimum supply. These challenges are surmountable, and we have a 3-pronged approach we are executing… we have short-term solutions as well as long-term solutions. We are working assiduously to resolve short term load-shedding challenges”.

Etim noted that the company is fully committed to “enriching our customers’ experience, we regret that this challenge of low generation is beyond AEDC’s direct control. We are aware of the plight of our customers”.

