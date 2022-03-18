Is Crypto-investing worth it?

Firstly, joining the trend of Crypto investments is not always as glamorous as it may seem. For instance, through the success stories, you may see plastered all over the internet.

However, it’s worth noting that although it’s highly probable to succeed in crypto investment, doing so requires careful analysis in recognising the coins that are reliable and trustworthy out of an ocean of options.

Thousands of blockchain ventures compete for attention, and the Crypto market is filled with projects that are nothing more than scams. So for some clarification, here are three coins which can help you get a step closer to achieving financial freedom: Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNA) and the upcoming gem Seesaw Protocol (SSW).

Our first recommendation is the notable Ripple (XRP). XRP was created with the goal of being fast and having some of the lowest fees of any cryptocurrency. It can be sent directly without the use of a middleman, making it a useful tool for swiftly and efficiently bridging two different currencies.

According to CoinSwitch, Ripple (XRP) might reach the value of $2 in 2022, trade around $3 in 2023, and hit $4.52 in 2025 as a result of new partnerships and technology. Due to its unique qualities as a token, it is currently considered one of the best Crypto coins to invest in.

Turning now to our second recommendation, Terra (LUNA) is the native token of the Terra blockchain. Terra is the foundation for a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem that generates algorithmic stablecoins. Stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies tied to reserve assets such as the US dollar, are widely utilised in DeFi applications such as lending and borrowing.

Regarding its growth, the price of LUNA has risen by 12% in the past week alone. Moreover, the token’s value has nearly doubled within the last month, increasing from $47 to $91. According to CoinMarketCap, Terra (LUNA) has a total market cap of $34 billion – making it the seventh-largest token. Thus, it’s evident that the future of this token is very promising.

The Rise of Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Lastly, our final recommendation is a token you should definitely keep your eyes on – Seesaw Protocol (SSW). SSW is an open-source liquidity pool protocol that serves as an endpoint for automated market-making (buying and selling tokens) against a smart contract. The uprising token can be swapped across several chains with a commission of less than 1%. Overall, SSW can be used for everyday transactions and holders can receive up to 5% pre-sale referral bonuses.

Set to officially launch this April, it has already managed to soar an increase in value of 2000%, despite still being in its pre-sale stages! Furthermore, experts predict that the price of SSW will have increased from $0.2 to $0.45 from now until its launch date. So can you just imagine what the future holds in terms of its potential growth!

Thus far, it’s clearly demonstrated that SSW is a valuable and unique coin to bet your money on. There is more than enough evidence to show that all users should highly benefit from investing in SSW.

In addition, it’s also important to note that as crucial as it is to know what to invest in, it’s also crucial to decide when to invest – as this can stop you from actualising your true potential of being a crypto-millionaire. For example, investing in SSW during pre-sale will allow you to gain more returns than if you were to wait until after its launch. The reason for this is due to the fact that there is still a massive expansion yet to follow, investing a small figure now is guaranteed to multiply significantly in time.

So… Why Crypto?

A core reason to invest in Cryptocurrencies is because it offers a long-term, reliable store of value. In contrast to Traditional Finance, most Crypto coins have a finite supply that is controlled by mathematical algorithms. Hence, making it impossible for any political or government body to decrease their value due to inflation.

It is logical for one to conclude that blockchain technology is the future. The growing popularity of the Crypto metaverse cannot be denied. If you were sitting on the fence and questioning if investing in something intangible is worth it… I’m sure you’ve come to the right decision. It’s clear that investing in the coins mentioned, especially SSW will certainly provide you with a prosperous future.

