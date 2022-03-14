By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu Campaign Organization, SAACO has thrown its weight behind the Senator to emerge as National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the forthcoming party National Convention later this month.

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu stated this at a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja.

Hon. Onuchukwu said the group having done its homework and crosschecked the pedigree of Sen. Adamu, it found him worthy and most qualified among other contestants to steer the ship of the party towards victory come 2023 general elections.

‘‘Going through the background of all those that have signified their intentions to lead the party, you will agree with me that the candidate, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu , former governor of Nasarawa State, and Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial district is found to be the most appropriate persons to lead the party now.

‘‘Following the background of Sen. Adam, we the campaign organization are proud to inform you that we have been moving round the country to press his candidature to the party leaders and stakeholders, who will in turn influence the delegates to choose the right choice of our great party.

‘‘Our message is clear, Sen. Adamu is the most qualified person to take over the affairs of the party at the forthcoming national convention, because of his vast experience in party politics.’’

Recall that the ruling party, the All Progressive Party, APC will be holding its National Convention on Saturday, 26th March, 2022. Following this, many of the aspirants for the various positions to be contested for at the convention have already heightened the tempo of the campaigns, giving way to the beehive of in the party in recent time.

Continuing, SAACO Coordinator, described the former Nasarawa State Governor as a man of honour, intellect, reliable, trustworthy and has what it takes to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

‘‘His previous role and stewardship activities in the party further convinced us that the party will be under his watch. The same way he carried out his assignment as the chairman of the party’s 9-man reconciliation Committee with uncommon wisdom, is the same way he will administer the party to greatness.

‘‘Already, we have commenced work to sensitize and enlighten our teeming party men and women about the fitness of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of our party in view of his sterling qualities. The structure has been formed with the 36 states, FCT and Zonal Coordinators respectively.’’

While expressing optimism in the chances of Abdullahi clinching the party’s top job, the SAACO acknowledged that the party still has issues to address but added that such challenges were surmountable.

‘’ Today in our party, we have issues, we cannot pretend that we don’t have challenges, but they are surmountable. Some of those who worked assiduously in the past to see that our party won elections at various levels are yet to be recognized or rewarded..

‘‘Sen. Adamu, who is a man of his words will look at the all those issues that pose challenge to the progress of the party. If elected, will put a reward system in place that is all those who worked and labored for the party should always be rewarded accordingly.

‘‘Women are also going to be encouraged to take up their due share of 35 percent affirmative action in all party patronage during the Sen. Adamu’s tenure. He is trusted and loyal party man to the core, he has consistently defended interest of our party during the 8th National Assembly.’’

While calling on all party members, especially the Governors and his co-contestants to support their course, Onuchukwu, said, ‘‘If the feelers that President Mohammdu Buhari has shown interest on Sen. Adamu to be the APC National chairman is anything to go by, then, we make bold to say that we are in full support of our President. We stand by the president and hail him for his sound wisdom to reward excellence, loyalty and committed party man for this great assignment.’’

On the possibility of Governors and other blocks supporting Adamu, he said: “everybody has right to aspire in our case, we are not about anybody opposing Abdullahi, we are appealing to all aspirants, not discarding anybody. APC lost election in some states is because of internal ranging. This is the time to move the party to next level.

‘‘As far as we are concerned, APC is made of only one Block. And the Governors are the Block, President Buhari is the APC block. His body language is what we will go.

Governors forum is the greatest forum we have, we believe the Governors know what to do, supporting Abdullahi Adamu because he has what it takes to take the party to next height.’’