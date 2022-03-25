Millionaire Tokens?

As the crypto-sphere grows in popularity around the world, blockchains are encountering increasing user demands.

Cryptocurrencies are constantly developing their networks and platforms in order to reduce the effects of traffic and improve the quality of transactions for their investors.

Most platforms have additional features that set them apart from one another. But, with so many cryptocurrencies available, what makes them genuinely unique? Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Ethereum (ETH) are three cryptocurrencies with distinct advantages.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

The Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a non-custodial ecosystem of DeFi (Decentralised Finance) products, protocols, and use cases that are decentralised and multi-chain. It was made to connect different blockchains.

With its further metaverse applications, SeeSaw (SSW) will be able to create a multi-chain bridge between and among top blockchains. It also provides cost-effectiveness and transaction speed.

However, there is more to this coin than that. One of its many advantages is its long-term potential, as it focuses heavily on motivating children all around the world with new technologies.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a cryptocurrency that aspires to invest in and educate younger generations about the numerous applications of future technology in the metaverse. Seesaw (SSW) will invest 1% of its marketing budget to sponsor worldwide educational initiatives.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Unlike other cryptos, this one has a unique founding narrative. After Dogecoin (DOGE) supporter Elon Musk tweeted that his Shiba Inu dog’s name would be “Floki,” the idea for Floki Inu (FLOKI) was created on June 25.

It was created in 2021 and is a totally decentralised, zero-emission, and fairly distributed community-driven coin disrupting the meme economy and seeking to safeguard the environment, according to its description. Since then, the coin has had rapid growth and is well known for its marketing expertise, with a market cap of $1.06 billion as of December 2021.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) was introduced in the summer of 2015 with the intention of expanding the range of blockchain and cryptocurrency applications beyond Bitcoin’s (BTC) initial scopes, such as permissionless financial services, crowdfunding, and new organisational structures.

The blockchain that underlies Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is set to get a much-anticipated update shortly, which might lead to more institutional investors, investing in the network, boosting Ethereum’s (ETH) price.



The goal is for Ethereum (ETH), the enhanced blockchain, to become more scalable, secure, and long-lasting. It would, among other things, eliminate crypto mining, reducing the massive amount of energy required to create new currencies, which has been a source of significant criticism.

According to recent figures, Three Arrows Capital invested at least $110 million in Lido’s liquidity pools on March 22, the price of Ethereum’s (ETH) native token, Ethereum (ETH), topped $3,000 on March 22.

Though no firm date has been set, industry observers believe the “merge” will take place this summer. Investors have already placed bets on it, and the stakes are high.

Ethereum (ETH) has been used by decentralised finance (DeFi) applications and non-fungible token projects (NFTs) in addition to powering Ethereum (ETH), so an update might significantly boost its value.

