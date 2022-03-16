Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Wednesday expressed her doubts about the reality of heaven.

The star actress who shared her thoughts on Instagram noted that she woke up with some strange thoughts and decided to share them with her fans and Instagram followers.

Tonto Dikeh questioned if heaven is real while noting that she has seen more unbelievers enjoying earth than most Christians.

She wrote “It is ok to lose your trust and love for God! it is ok to question God!! It is ok to stop believing you know why cause God never created us in his image, not likeness. At least not literally, the only one who is allowed to give up is the God himself.

“He created us with the power of choice.. Whatever rocks your boat do it, I have seen more unbelievers enjoy earth more than my Christian brethren.. What’s the guarantee that heaven is real? (woke up with some dangerous thoughts)”.

Most of her fans reacted to her post, noting that the mother of one is going through a phase and prayed that she finds peace.

@ndubest4019, “It’s in times of pain we know those that are real Christian, Christianity is not a ticket to long life but eternal life. Tonto pls go and read about Job.”

@ceemplybecca, “She’s Grieving 😢,I pray she gets through this”.

@callme_giftie, “She’s passing through a phase…i pray she’ll be fine”.

@mb_pweedy, “Na wa oh! One minute you’re telling us about Jesus & next minute this one😢”.

The beautiful actress may be going through a hard time as it would recalled that she lost her stepmother, who had been her mother for nearly her whole life.

Tonto’s stepmother passed away on the 16th of January 2022, according to reports and has since been laid to rest.

