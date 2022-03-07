With the altcoin boom of 2021 causing investors globally to relentlessly pursue the next big coin that’ll transform their crypto wallets, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) certainly has the potential to do just that.

With Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two of the biggest altcoins out there in the cryptocurrency market, Seesaw Protocol will be looking at making a similar impact in the industry with its potentially revolutionary aims.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Following its stage 1 presale that began in January, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) currently sits at $0.119, a remarkable 2,160% gain on its initial $0.005.

Those who think they’ve missed the boat by not investing in phase 1 will be happy to hear that with SSW currently in stage 2 of its presale, analysts expect the SSW price to reach up to $0.50 by the end of its presale in April 2022.

Significant gains are still to be made by investing in a project that plans to bridge the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) blockchain with the Ethereum network (ETH) and the Polygon network (MATIC), thus solving the interoperability problem that has plagued the cryptocurrency industry and most importantly, its investors.

With its launch to begin in April 2022, the hype around Seesaw makes it a cryptocurrency to have high hopes for and one you’ll aim to see in your crypto wallet.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) has long been the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world, second only to Bitcoin.

Despite its consistent rank as the top cryptocurrency, long-standing criticisms of the Ethereum network including its high gas fees as well as its slow transaction speed has constantly hampered the network, leading to the likes of Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) being labelled as ‘Ethereum killers’.

However, Ethereum’s move to a proof of stake removes the need for crypto miners, instead, replacing them with validators, the network does away with its energy-hogging proof of work system and increases the secureness of the network.

When this plan finally gets into play, Ethereum will then introduce the process of sharding into its blockchain, which is the breaking down of the single Ethereum blockchain into 64 separate chains which will allow the network to scale many more users, with many viewing this as the confirmation of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Alongside fellow meme coin Dogecoin, Shiba Inu may rank up as the most popular cryptocurrency in 2021 and despite a downturn in fortunes in late 2021, Shiba has big plans for 2022 and aims to show that they are a project that looks to remain among crypto’s elite.

Firmly placing themselves among the top 14 cryptocurrencies in the world, according to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu experienced an almost unfathomable 111623.6% soar in the past year.

With the launch of ShibaSwap, Shiba’s very own decentralised exchange (DEX) as well as the proposed launch of its layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, experts from Wallet Investors have predicted Shiba to hit a figure of $0.000064, an increase of 814.29%.

Enter Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol