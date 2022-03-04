With the cryptocurrency market seemingly returning to its normal state of affairs, we’ll look at the potential of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) as well as the recent performances of both Polkadot (DOT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

With the emergence of so many new tokens last year that flourished in the altcoin boom, many investors in the crypto space are carefully looking for the next coin that could blow up.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu was arguably the coin of 2021, having surged 155922.7% in the past year and firmly placed as the 14th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advocated by Tesla’s billionaire founder Elon Musk, SHIB became one of the most known cryptocurrencies globally and the investment in the token illustrated its popularity.

Compatible with the Ethereum ecosystem, it’s enabled the SHIB team to create ShibaSwap, a decentralised exchange (DEX) that will allow investors to trade and stake altcoins without a middleman.

During the January 2022 crypto crash where $1 trillion was slashed from the overall crypto market, SHIB was one of the cryptos heavily affected alongside the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

SHIB’s market cap was down to $16 billion, a 59% drop from its all-time of $39 billion but soon recovered and is currently up 20.7% in the past month.

SHIB is set for a significant 2022 as its developers look set to launch its layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, later this year.

The blockchain will help SHIB with the increasing usage of its network as well helping to lower transaction fees.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which began its phase 1 presale on January the 25th and has since surged over 1300% in its first stage of the presale. Phase 2 and 3 of the presale will be available until April the 8th.

Seesaw Protocol is a fully decentralised and multi-chain DeFi platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), Polygon Network (MATIC) and the Ethereum Network (ETH).

SSW’s ability to bridge the three previously mentioned blockchains solves an important issue in today’s cryptocurrency industry with investors unable to execute faster and more affordable transactions.

Seesaw’s plan will hand the reigns to the investor and allow them to choose the blockchain they want to undertake their transaction on.

Phase 2 of the pre-sale still represents a good time to invest in SSW with its price soaring from $0.005 to $0.10 in just one month and is now predicted to hit a price of between $0.40 and $0.45.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain platform that uses a proof-of-stake consensus and attempts to introduce a multi-chain framework in the crypto industry.

Alongside Seesaw Protocol, Polkadot is attempting to solve the interoperability issue that plagues blockchains as users who wish to send DOT tokens across blockchains can communicate and exchange data, thanks to Polkadot.

Polkadot has been trading upwards at a percentage of 15.6% in the past seven days and has been on the news front of late with its CEO Gavin Wood promised a $5 million donation in DOT to Ukraine following the invasion from Russia.

