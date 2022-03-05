.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that it has uncovered plots by the Nigerian Federal Government to abduct and rendition top Biafra agitators from outside the country to Nigeria.

IPOB also alleged that a lawyer of Igbo extraction has been recruited by the Federal Government to achieve their aim, urging him not to make himself a tool to the Federal government of Nigeria to achieve unlawful acts.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, “We have intercepted plots by Nigeria government to abduct and rendition top Biafra agitators, said that one of the top members of the pro-Biafra group listed for possible abduction and rendition, is Mazi Chinasa Nworu.

IPOB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the secret and laughable plot by the Nigeria Government in collaboration with some traitors to abduct and rendition some key members of IPOB and Biafra agitators abroad, just the same way they renditioned our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Also Read:

Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths

IPOB’s intelligence unit intercepted the secret plot to rendition or extradite these IPOB members and supporters in their desperation to weaken the movement and frustrate the struggle for Biafra restoration.

“According to the intelligence available to us, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, is top on the list of those pencilled down for abduction, illegal rendition or extradition.

However, we want to remind the plotters and collaborators of this evil plan that extraordinary rendition remains a crime in International law in any part of the world.

“The intelligence at our disposal has revealed that one Collins Okechukwu, has been recruited to write a petition persuading the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Mallami, to repeat what he did to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya to other top leadership of IPOB.

IPOB uncovered that the said Okechukwu, was paid by some saboteurs to ask for the extradition of the affected Biafra agitators. Those behind this evil plot think that they have succeeded in abducting Nnamdi Kanu, so it will be easy for them to now go after his supporters, but they are daydreaming.

We are, therefore, placing countries of the world on notice of this wicked plot against innocent peaceful agitators of Biafra. We alert countries around the world including Africa Union, Europe Union, the USA, United Nations, Asia and Australia to protect Biafrans in their respective countries. They should protect Biafrans against their oppressors.

“The world should not keep quiet over the atrocities against Biafrans. We are peaceful and only ask for a referendum to determine our fate. The world must not mortgage its conscience in the face of the sustained atrocities, human rights abuses and crimes against humanity, being committed by the Nigerian State against Biafrans.

Vanguard News Nigeria