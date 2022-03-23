…as more than 100 exhibitors, 3,000 visitors are anticipated

By Gabriel Olawale

The West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS), Nigeria’s largest automotive parts show, will return to Lagos in May. From May 17th to 19th, more than 100 exhibitors from Nigeria and around the world will be showcasing the latest developments and products in the auto parts and services sector to more than 3,000 visitors from across western Africa.

While the event will focus on local businesses, there will be a highly international flavour with overseas representation from more than 20 countries. These include India, UK, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the UAE, Poland, the USA, and Turkey.

The show, which will take place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, is endorsed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). The founding partner is Africa’s largest auto spare part market – ASPMDA Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association.

WAAS is organised by BtoB Events, which also runs the highly popular Food and Beverage West Africa show (taking place in June) and Beauty West Africa show (in November).

BtoB Events’ Managing Director Jamie Hill is looking forward to seeing the regional automotive sector come together again. “We are delighted to be able to bring the long-anticipated return of the West Africa Automotive Show back to Nigeria, for its first post pandemic edition,” he says.

“Demand for exhibition space has been very high, which reflects the strong desire from the market to get back to business and make us for lost time. The impact of the pandemic on international trade was huge, so the exhibition will act as a perfect platform for businesses to find new suppliers from around the world and suppliers to find new customers across the region.”

There is more information about the show on westafricaautomotive website while potential exhibitors can book a stand as well. You can find out more via [email protected] There are also sponsorship opportunities for the trade show while visitors can also pre-register for WAAS at https://www.westafricaautomotive.com/pre-register/ which will give them free entry. Otherwise, there will be a nominal administration fee of 1,000NGN for non-registered attendees on the door.