Chief Babatunde Aboyade, the newly inaugurated Lagos APC Vice Chairman (Lagos West Senatorial District). PHOTO: NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says it is not giving up on members that defected to the opposition party, especially the Lagos4Lagos Movement, over some perceived grievances.

Chief Babatunde Aboyade, the Lagos APC Vice-Chairman (Lagos West Senatorial District) disclosed this to newsmen at a party, after the inauguration of the state executives on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier, the state chapter inaugurated the 37-member state executive to run the affairs of the party.

Aboyade said :”We have not given up on those who have defected to other parties . We are still reaching them. It may not be in the public but we are talking to them.

“We are making sure that whatever they want is looked at. Politics is give and take. We will ensure that all are brought back into the fold. We are working on it and we are not sleeping on it.

“There are people we started together. We will settle whatever their grievances are. They will come back, I can assure you.

“We want to reconcile all factions and groups within the party because united we stand, divided we fall. We want to achieve this to the letter. We must ensure reconciliation in our family.”

The vice chairman, who noted that discipline was missing in APC, said that the party would, however, ensure more discipline to achieve its goals and aspirations.

“Nobody is greater than the party, the party is supreme. We are going to enforce and sustain party supremacy at all levels from ward to the senatorial district,” he added.

Aboyade noted that Lagos West remained the biggest senatorial district in Nigeria, adding that the huge votes in the district would make the party to do everything possible to bring everyone onboard.

ALSO READ: Energy crisis: Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses

“If we get our house together in Lagos West, our votes will soar up in 2023. With the cooperation of all, the youths, women and other groups, Alimosho will lead.

“Let us work together as one. We will reconcile all factions. we want all members to take it easy,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Oba Ashimiyu Olorunfemi, the Elegbe of Egbe, said that politics should affect people at the grassroots, urging people to get involved and participate fully.

On Sen. Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, the traditional ruler said that all royal fathers in the state had declared support for Tinubu’s aspirations in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, Tinubu remains a father to many and has impacted so many lives across the country, hence the need for everyone to support him.

“We thank him (Tinubu) for coming out to run because he understands all issues about this nation,” Olorunfemi said.

The event had other traditional rulers in the senatorial district in attendance and hundreds of party loyalists.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria