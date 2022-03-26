Residents of Araromi-Mojoda in Adamo, Ikorodu North Local Government have cried out to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to urgently fix the Adamo-Mojoda link road to many other communities as they recount their traumatic moments while going about their daily business.

The residents who spoke to Saturday Vanguard lamented the untold hardship they go through daily on that road, adding that the road has been neglected for so long, growing from bad to worse with massive pain on residents and business owners in the area.

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Prof Bamiro, others for 13th Bola Tinubu colloquium in Lagos

Everyday, we have experienced one breakdown of a vehicle or the other. Apart from the fact that it takes longer to pass through less than two kilometre, man hours are lost, vehicles break down often, especially now that the cost of everything is high. We are calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid and fix the road.

Another resident, Alade Oguntoyin said: “This road has been neglected for decades, only community efforts and good spirited individuals kept the road to this level, if not, we would have been cut off. The irony is that governor Sanwo-Olu came to Ikorodu recently, but he did not take time to visit here to see the level of suffering people go through everyday. We beg him, he should not neglect us, the pain we go through here is enormous. This is a road that links Mojoda, Ipoyenwa, Oke-gbodo, Oke Arubi among others,” he said.