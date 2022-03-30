By Elizabeth Osayande

The need to guide current students of Lycée Français Louis Pasteur otherwise known as The Lagos French School on issues of life informed the breakfast panel organised by the school alumni association.

The Lycée Français Louis Pasteur alumni association (LFLPAA) president, Carla Noujaim Chidiac was joined by the grade 11 and 12 students to welcome the alumni panelists: the MD, St. Francis Medical Center, Alain Semaan, 1992 graduate; the CEO, Wazobia TV and Wazobia Max TV, Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, 1996 set; the MD, Construction Chemicals, Vania Rabovyanski, 1996 set; and Manager, Salma Restaurant, Carlos Moukhtar, 2006 graduate.

LFLPAA president told the students that the body came to give back to her alma mater; familiarize with the current students; and also expose them to benefits of being a member of the alumni association.

Her words:” We are here to stay, to share a story. A story of success and solidarity, a story about shaping great minds and honourable values.

” Again, we want to tell you to be proud of our school, as Lycée Français Louis Pasteur graduates can excel in any university in the world considering that most of them had furthered studies in Uk and US institutions.” Chidiac stated.

In explaining the benefits of the alumni association, LFS president said that:” The Lycée Français Louis Pasteur Alumni Association has proudly opened its doors to the thousands of alumni from all four corners of the world. Comprised of former students of different nationalities, who have studied in various countries and worked in different fields of profession.

“The LFLPAA is the perfect melting pot. As a committee under the umbrella of the AFN (Nigeria’s French Association), the purpose of its existence can be summarized in these: continuity as the experience of the LFLP goes beyond the school years and the walls of its institution, networking with alumni around the world, and endless privileges members enjoy.

“As our Alumni database keeps growing by the year, so does our support for our current and past LFLP students. ” she said.