By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—MULTICHOICE in partnership with the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria, ITPAN, has promised to take Nigeria’s cinema and television industry to an enviable height on modern techniques in critical film/television disciplines.

Multichoice said that the collaboration will, among other things, bring out the emergence of a scheme of regular training for young Nigerians who are interested in taking up careers in any of the internationally accredited professional disciplines in Film Production, Television Drama and Commercial Script Writing.

Speaking at what to expect from the partnership, between representatives of MultiChoice talent factory and the executives of ITPAN during a recent visit of the faculty to the MultiChoice Talent Factory, led by its new head, Academy Director of MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa, Atinuke Babatunde urged ITPAN to strengthen their relationship by making members available to participate in training as subject-matter facilitators in collaboration with other expatriate facilitators that will be engaged to instruct classes.

It shared plans to migrate from the present streams of Online Master classes, to physical training, commencing in March, as this will enhance interaction and achieve a better impact on participants.

Multichoice furthermore called on ITPAN members to engage MTF graduates in productions as a way to assist them in gaining practical experience.

ITPAN which was represented by Adeyinka Oduniyi, President, Kingsley Omoefe, Vice President, and other members of the association, said ITPAN has never been a loud association, adding that it rather focuses on key objective, which is to move the industry forward.

It also said that the association has always been focused on trainings and certifications for industry practitioners, especially in sub-disciplines where the degree of expertise is compromised. Some of these exercises over the years have been in collaboration with Multichoice.

ITPAN president, Mr Adeyinka Oduniyi commended MultiChoice for championing industry training, saying not many broadcasters provide such opportunities.

Oduniyi said: “Many graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory have worked on ITPAN member productions, have proved their mettle, and are now highly-sought-after professionals in the industry.”

The ITPAN members present at the forum promised to work with Multichoice in whatever capacity their assistance would be required.

Other MTF representatives were Programme Manager, MultiChoice Talent Factory, Tolulope Olowo-Okere and CSI Specialist, MultiChoice Nigeria, Akaoma Onyeonoru.

ITPAN is one of the earliest and long standing professional media industry associations in the country, established by the late Elder Steve Rhodes, the late Tunde Oloyede, and other contemporaries of the time.