In line with its vision and mission of improving the economy, security, and the fight against corruption, the Buhari government remains focused and determined in creating more jobs for Nigerians, increasing access to healthcare, building more infrastructure, and a united and strong nation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this on Saturday night at the ruling All Progressives Convention, which held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The VP delivered his remarks just before the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, where the President emphasized the achievements of his government in infrastructure, social investments, economy, security and fighting corruption.

The President also urged the party to consider the nation and the people’s interest first in choosing leaders.

In his remarks, the Vice President noted that, “We will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for all. We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams. We will continue in the task of building a strong, United, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work, and prosper.”

Prof. Osinbajo further said creating more jobs and taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty must remain priority for government.

“Our eyes must remain fixed on three things: one – jobs. Two- jobs and three- Jobs,” the VP noted

he further urged leaders of the party to, in the coming months and years, “remain resolute, committed and focused on the vision of Mr. President to deliver on the economy, security for all and the fight against corruption.”

He added, “We must focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter. And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress, will in the coming decades lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny.”

According to the VP, despite the challenges, including insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected global economies, the Buhari Administration in the past eight years, has made great strides in ensuring national development.

He said: “The years of building are always difficult, and sometimes, painful. The building of a great edifice requires deep roots into ground and a foundation as deep sometimes into the ground as the grand edifice that it will support.

Even as he noted that “we cannot deny the difficulties we as a party, and the government, and indeed our people have been through,” the Vice President affirmed that government and the people will continue to build “the Nigeria of our dreams.”

“We have had to tackle terrorist activities, insurgency and security challenges in parts of the country. But our people have remained steadfast, resilient and determined to see the Nigeria of our dreams. And our government has also remained steadfast, determined, committed and focused.

Noting the achievements of the Administration in the areas of infrastructure and social investments, as well as the contributions of the private sector to national development, Prof. Osinbajo said the ruling party in the coming decades, will, by the grace of God, lead Nigeria into its manifest destiny.

He said: “Eight years on, the government of our party and the Nigerian people has embarked on the largest investment in infrastructure in our history; investments in rail, roads, in power and broadband connectivity. We have birthed an irreversible agricultural revolution, investing more in agriculture than any previous government in the history of our nation. We have established the largest social investment programme in Sub-Saharan Africa, feeding 9.5 children daily in our home-grown school feeding programme, over 4 million beneficiaries of our Government Empowerment and Enterprise Programme (GEEP), the MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni.

“Our private sector has, despite constraints, continued to do wonders. Only a few days ago Mr. President commissioned the largest fertilizer plant in Africa and one of the largestt fertilizer plants in the world. And in a few months, the largest single line refinery in the world will become operational under this government and in this nation. Since 2015 in the tech sector, our young men and women have established world class companies. Today Nigeria can boast of 6 unicorns – tech companies valued at over 1 billion dollars each.”

While congratulating all the members of the party, the Vice President specially commended the founding fathers of the APC for their vision and foresight, noting that the APC was forged from different people and ideas, and from the opposition.

The VP specifically mentioned President Muhammadu Buhari, whose vision and direction he noted “brought about that merger that became known as the APC.”

He also noted former governor of Osun State and first interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; national leaders and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko; Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; a former Governor of Abia State and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The VP noted that, “These men, amongst others, sat together to craft what is known today as the All Progressives Congress, Africa’s largest political party and will be Africa’s most successful political party.”

The Convention also saw the emergence of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, among others.