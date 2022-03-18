Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) are taking a new shape and are increasingly becoming a part of our lives. These tokens now have real-life use cases aside from just being digital arts that we love. One project that is creating and giving its NFT collection real-life usefulness is the Wealthy Teds Club.

A collection of NFTs with exclusive club access, Wealthy Teds is a 10,200 art collection built on the Ethereum blockchain. This NFT project gives its owners access to information and resources on how they can increase their wealth as a result of being part of a privileged network. For the first time, an NFT project is offering a digital identity card that allows its holders to be part of a community where they will learn how to build and grow their wealth while experiencing things that are reserved for the wealthiest individuals in the world.

These experiences include owning Bored Ape NFTs, owning luxury wristwatches (Patek Philippe and Rolexes), Yacht stays, space travel, private jet flights and gold and silver ingots amongst many other valuable real-life assets and experiences.

Wealthy Teds Tiers

There are four different tiers in Wealthy Teds and there are different amounts of Teds allocated to each tier. Holders of Wealthy Teds will be able to participate for prizes in higher categories but this depends on the number of Wealthy Teds NFTs they are holding. The four tiers of Wealthy Teds are:

Lazy Teds — In this tier, holders own just 1 Wealthy Ted

Chubby Teds — Here, holders can own up to 3 Wealthy Teds

Hangry Teds — Owners in this tier can hold up to 5 Wealthy Teds

Naughty Teds — This is the last and final category where owners can hold as much as 10 Wealthy Teds.

Benefits of Being a Wealthy Ted

Some of the benefits of being a member of the Wealthy Ted Club are as follows:

Private Club

Wealthy Teds offers its members an opportunity to be a part of a private club where they will enjoy free access to the community’s exclusive Discord channel. In this channel, valuable information and resources will be shared and members will learn stuff like:

Access to crypto whales alerts and strategies worth about $25,000

Credit & Travel hacks

Financial training

Investment opportunities regardless of the size of capital

Understanding how to leverage their network into building their net worths

AMA Consulting and fiscal engineering

Space Trips

“To the Moon” is not a phrase Wealthy Teds take lightly and they plan to take their members to the moon, literally. Wealthy Teds have partnered up with a company that operates space trips (this is one of the only companies on the planet that does this) to ensure that two of its members enjoy this unique opportunity each year.

Wealthy Parties

Wealthy Teds Club will hold a private event in a secret location for its members twice a year. These events will be held to enable members to network with the entire community and there will be special speakers and guests invited. Industry leaders and experts in the blockchain sector, creators, businessmen and inspiring individuals will be among those invited to influence the Wealthy Teds community into growing their wealth.

Digital Assets

There will be 5 golden Wealthy Teds within the collection. These Teds amount to an extra $500 in ETH recurrent monthly earnings over years for their owners. A raffle will take place every week for all holders and $1000 in BTC, in ETH, in FTM and a token chosen by the community will be won weekly.

At the end of every year (starting with this year), the Wealthy Teds Club will raffle a Bored Ape amongst the Wealthy Teds community at the Wealthy Teds worldwide conference.

Luxury Experiences

Depending on Ted Tier, a holder will be able to opt for different ranges of exclusive experiences. These experiences include yacht rentals, luxury trips, private jet trips to choice destinations, gourmet experiences at some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants, VIP access in exclusive events like F1 or MotoGP, stays in luxurious hotels and many more.

Whitelist for Wealthy Teds NFT

The opportunity to get into the whitelist for Wealthy Teds is open until April 17 and the Whitelist Sale will be on 30th April while Public Sale on 4th May. You can fill out the whitelist form on the website to get whitelisted. There are only 1,000 slots available for whitelisting.

Note: Whitelist mint pricing 0.6 ETH and Public Sale price is 0.75 ETH

Road Map

Q2 2022

Wealthy Teds first Collection launch

Q3 2022

Honey pot — Long-term holders (holders for 30 days or more) will have access to a free drop of a new NFT collection of honey pot that can be burned with the first collection. Newcomers to the project will be able to acquire items from this new drop through a new mint or OpenSea.

Q3 2022

Charity work — Sharing a % of our profits is the perfect way to give back and reach others. This is our belief, so we’ve decided to join the Global Gift Foundation to create a positive impact in the lives of kids, women and families in need.

Q4 2022

Brand partnership — We plan to have exclusive accessories collections with utilities. We are closing several luxury brands that want to join the Wealthy Teds Club. The idea is to create unique branded collections to wear your Wealthy Ted with your favourite brands and have amazing utilities.

Q1 2023

Play-to-Earn — We aim to connect the Wealthy Teds characters through a Play-to-earn game that will help increase their wealth even more.

You can follow the Wealthy Teds community here:

Join their Discord here — https://discord.gg/wealthyteds

Website — https://www.wealthyteds.io/

Instagram — https://instagram.com/wealthyteds?utm_medium=copy_link