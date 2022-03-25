We remain Nigeria's Top Tourism Destination ― MD CRSTB

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Managing Director MD Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Mr Utsu John Atsu has asserted that the State remains a top tourism destination in Nigeria and if properly harnessed was capable of transforming the nation’s economy like that of Dubia in the UAE.

Utsu made the assertion while responding to journalists shortly after the Director General DG Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC Chief Folorunsho Coker commissioned a Food Court at the Shoreline of Marina Resort Calabar.

Utsu who spoke after the NTDC DG declared open the food and fashion Exhibition organised by the state tourism Bureau stated that commissioning the court marks a new beginning in the tourism sub-sector of the economy of the state.

The MD stated that the food court is going help in providing opportunity for tourists who visit to Cross River for both business and leisure to have access to all variety of cuisines ranging from local delicacies ( indigenous) to continental cuisines.

He explained that one of the things which the Bureau has been trying to do since 2021 was to diversify the tourism potentials of the state while concentrating on ecotourism.

His words :” What NTDC has done here today has helped our tourism space; it has also improved the standard and efficiency of local businessmen and entrepreneurs at the Marina Resort.

“This will drive disposable income, allow the people to earn more and take care of their families, generally making the state better.If we can replicate this across the state at different levels we would be doing quite a lot,”

The MD maintained that the Bureau was positioned and has immense capacity to sustain the rejuvenation of the sector by organising itself to get the required fund from the Cross River Micro Finance Bank to boost as well as revalitise it’s it’s current state to it’s original status.

Earlier, Director General DG Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC DG Chief Folorunsho Coker who spoke on the theme; Tour Nigeria, Terrific Tuesday at The Food Exhibition’ stressed that the food court opens a new vista in the entertainment,and hospitality industry in the state as it creates an atmosphere to add value to small and medium scale enterprises operating at the Marina resort.

He said :”These little businesses are the backbones of major economies. It’s a step by step process. If we grow our tourism industry at our local government level,where it is directly connected to the people. Such businesses hardly fail giving the fact that operators of such small scale businesses have many persons who depend solely on the business.

“If we grow it to state, regional and to national level it can never fail. Dubai didn’t grow in one day. It took a while. And it’s that modular growth that is created by global desire for Dubai that almost everybody want to go to Dubai to enjoy,” he maintained.

NTDC boss stressed that arrangements were on ground by management of the corporation to give support to small and medium scale enterprises operating at the resort with grants and ideas so that thier businesses can be boosted into mega ones.