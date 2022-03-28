By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Gubernatorial aspirants in Kaduna state, Sani Sidi, has tasked members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on unite so as to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).

He said, the only option available to the PDP family on how to wrestle power from the ruling APC was to put its house in order before the coming general elections.

Sani Sidi who was the former Director General ,National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), disclosed this during a consultation tour in Kaduna.

According to him, Nigerians were more divided along religious, ethnic and political lines under the APC, adding that Nigerians must be united to get themselves out of the rising poverty.

He said Nigerians should not focus on their differences but to be more united and end the era of impunity, backwardness, poverty and rising insecurity in the country.

“APC has failed Nigerians. We must be united to fight our common enemy which is APC,” he said.

He therefore urged the leadership of PDP to provide enabling playing ground for all contestants, eschew politics of bitterness and focus on all-round development ahead of the 2023 general elections.