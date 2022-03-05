By Lawani Mikairu

Qatar Airways’ Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez has said the opening of Kano, Nigeria route will connect Kano, via Doha, to more than 140 destinations across its network.

Preez made this disclosure during the ceremony to welcome the inaugural flight of Qatar Airways to Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The inaugural flight conducted with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed at the Kano airport exactly 11:10 a.m and was welcomed with a ceremonial water shower by officials of the Aerodrome and Fire Rescue Service of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ,FAAN

The Dreamliner was brought in by Qatari Captain Mohammed Abdulla and a Nigerian First Officer, Adeola Olamide Ogunmola, a Nigerian from Oyo State.

On hand to welcome the inaugural flight was the Emir of Kano , HRH Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, officials of the Kano State Government and Qatar Airways, amongst others. The royal father prayed for the sustenance of the route by the airline.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qatar Airways’ Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez, said: “The new route will connect Kano, via Doha, to more than 140 destinations across its network.”

“Kano has been a trade and travel hub for hundreds of years. Now by linking it to the world’s best airport, Hamid International Airport in Doha, we hope to grow traffic between these two important hubs. We anticipate particular demand to and from India and other markets”.

” We also expect there will be strong cargo demand. This new service not only underpins our commitment to Nigeria but is also a clear indicator of recovery and expected growth,” Preez added.

In his speech, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika , who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA , Captain Musa Nuhu, said the ” flight is a watershed in the history of Kano State where aviation started in 1922.”

“This would open door for more economic activities in the state and deepen the relationship between Nigeria and Qatar.”

This additional flight to Kano would increase the frequencies of Qatar flights in Nigeria to 21 with the daily Lagos and Abuja flights.

The state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner serving the route offers 22 seats in Business Class and 232 in economy.