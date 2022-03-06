.

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, said he was proud of a Nigerian entrepreneur, Babajide Owolodun, who launched a service delivery application.

He stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Chinedu, after the launch of the Application in Turkey, which also attracted African manufacturers.

He said that Owolodun, has created a good image for Nigeria, however, called on other Africans to emulate the young man, and invent more new things to help in the economic and social development of the society.

According to Magboh, “The App launch, AMATnow, and Istanbul African Business Hub held on 23rd February 2022, the initiative of Mr Babajide Owolodun was laudable, and it is the first of its kind. Let me also say this, such an event will expose opportunities and brighten many chances in the areas of commerce and industry with the host Nation.

“All Africans and Nigerians in Istanbul owe a responsibility of supporting AMATnow through their patronage because of the high hopes of the enormous possibilities that the App holds for many businessmen and women in Turkey. This has shown that Owolodun, is a good ambassador. At the same time, we are calling on other Africans / Nigerians to queue into such initiatives.”

Owolodun also revealed that “Various items/goods (African foods, Provisions, and services) that can be purchased and delivered anywhere they reside in Istanbul Turkey with an easy mode of payment for all customers.”