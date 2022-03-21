By Emmanuel Okogba

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique is e after last night’s heavy defeat of Real Madrid in the El Clasico. The Spanish defender, alongside his teammates saw off the La Liga leaders 4-0 effortlessly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with a brace, led the routing of a Madrid side that looked clueless the entire duration of the game, making Karim Benzema’s absence very obvious.

Since the return of Xavi Hernandez to the Catalan club in managerial capacity, they have experienced a change in fortune, unlike how it was at the time under Ronald Koeman when Lionel Messi – a crucial member of the squad left for PSG .

Barcelona have not lost in their last 12 outings in all competitions, a feat that has now shot the club into the third position on the league table.

Pique described the victory with three words, ‘We Are Back’, sharing the sentiment teammates and the club hierarchy must be having.

Barcelona are just 12 points away from Real Madrid with only ten games left in the league season. They qualified for the quarter final of the Europa League where they will play German side, Eintracht Frankfurt and are beginning to look like serious contenders for the title.

A Europa League win would guarantee Champions League football next season, in the event that they fail to do so through the domestic league.

