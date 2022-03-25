By Jimitota Onoyume

House of Assembly hopeful for Warri South state constituency II, Mrs Emuobome Judith Bazunu-Sokoh has formally declared her aspiration for the plum job before the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in her Warri South local government area.

Emuobome as she is widely called within the party led a colourful procession of her supporters to the Warri South secretariat of the PDP, after picking her Declaration of Interest Form .

She assured the party leadership and other stakeholders that she was in the race to raise the bar in legislative representation for the the constituency and by extension in the state.

While urging the leadership and entire members of the party to give her all the needed support to emerge the party’s candidate for the House of Assembly seat she said she had continued to contribute to the growth of the party even before she expressed interest for the election.

Addressing party leaders and members of her Okumagba II , Ward, Emuobome who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2001 said she was very acquainted with the functions and responsibilities of a member of the state House of Assembly, stressing that when elected she would give the constituency adequate representation.

” I will ensure good laws are made, will ensure effective representation for the people and also see that all government programmes to enhance development are effectively pursued in the state constituency. We hear of free education and other similar programmes of government, I will make sure that we enjoy them to the fullest in our area “

The foremost House of Assembly aspirant who is noted for her oratory and brilliance said integrity, honour and promotion of common good for society have remained her guiding precepts, assuring that the state constituency would enjoy adequate and effective representation with her as its member in the state House of Assembly.