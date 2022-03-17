Smart Asetuku (left), Warri North LG chairnan, displaying his Outstanding Chairman Award, conferred on him by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, in Abuja yesterday.

By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon Smart Asekutu has dedicated the National Outstanding Council Chairman Award from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, in collaboration with Segnip Promotion Ltd to God Almighty and the Delta State Governor Sen Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

The award which was conferred on Asekutu on Wednesday evening in Abuja, was in recognition of his superlative performance and achievements in the overall development of Warri North Local Government Area including restoration of peace and security in the area.

It would be recalled that the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, toured all the 774 Local Government Council Areas, in September, 2021 as part of the ministry’s Peer Review Assessment to highlight the relevance of the third tier of government in the country.

The Minister who visited Koko, headquarters of the Local Government Area and some communities, lauded the Executive Chairman, Hon. Smart Asekutu over his sterling performances and justification for the sustenance of the Local Government system as a third tier of government.

Represented during the visit then was Engr. Kayode Adebayor from the ministry, Senator Akume expressed satisfaction at the performance and achievements of the Warri North Council boss, in spite of the difficult terrain and topograhy that characterize the Council area.

The Minister had specifically applauded the Council Chairman for the laudable infrastructural projects executed by the Council especially in the building of a befitting staff restaurant, purchase of a 100KVA generator to run the Council secretariat, purchase of a Passport-19 with 200 horsepower speed boat for easy movement in the waterways, electrification of the secretariat and environmental sustainability projects, amongst others.

Having toured the 774 Local Government Council Areas, the Ministry arranged an award in recognition of the best performing and outstanding Council chairmen across the Country and, without a fore-knowledge or notice, Hon. Smart Yomi Asekutu, the Executive Chairman of Warri North was nominated on merit as one of the most outstanding Council chairmen.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone shortly after the ceremony in Abuja, Asekutu expressed surprise that his modest achievements in the development of Warri North Local Government Area, had attracted such an exalted award, adding that he had no fore-knowledge of it until he was contacted by the Ministry a few days ago.

He thanked the Minister and the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs for the recognition and honour done to him.

According to him, the award is not for him alone, but also dedicated to Almighty God first, the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, leaders, Elders, staff of the Council and the entire good people of Warri North Local Government Council Area.

“I could recall that sometime last year, September, to be specific, the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who was represented by Engr. Kayode Adebayor, visited Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area in continuation of the ministry’s Peer Review Assessment of Local Government Council Areas in the country.

“I and my Council staff took the Minister and his entourage around to see a few of our modest achievements. Although he expressed satisfaction, but I never knew he was that impressed as to nominate me for this award. I’m indeed very grateful.

“This award is first, dedicated to the Almighty God, the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, my leaders and elders of Warri North, my Council Staff and the entire good people of the area”, he said.

Speaking further, Asekutu assured that the Outstanding Local Government Chairman Award will spur him to do more to develop the area and give meaning to the significance and relevance of the Local Government system in Nigeria.

“This Award is going to be a tonic for me to strive and do more for the development of the Council.

“I did promise my dear people of Warri North that I would dedicate my tenure to leave a lasting legacy in the development of the area. And this I must do”, he said. Government Chairman in Nigeria on Hon. Smart Yomi Asekutu, Executive Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The award which was conferred on Asekutu on Wednesday evening in Abuja, was in recognition of his superlative performance and achievements in the overall development of Warri North Local Government Area including restoration of peace and security in the area.

It would be recalled that the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, toured all the 774 Local Government Council Areas, in September, 2021 as part of the ministry’s Peer Review Assessment to highlight the relevance of the third tier of government in the country.

The Minister who visited Koko, headquarters of the Local Government Area and some communities, lauded the Executive Chairman, Hon. Smart Asekutu over his sterling performances and justification for the sustenance of the Local Government system as a third tier of government.

Represented during the visit then, by Engr. Kayode Adebayor from the ministry, Senator Akume expressed satisfaction at the performance and achievements of the Warri North Council boss, in spite of the difficult terrain and topograhy that characterize the Council area.

The Minister had specifically applauded the Council Chairman for the laudable infrastructural projects executed by the Council especially in the building of a befitting staff restaurant, purchase of a 100KVA generator to run the Council secretariat, purchase of a Passport-19 with 200 horsepower speed boat for easy movement in the waterways, electrification of the secretariat and environmental sustainability projects, amongst others.

Having toured the 774 Local Government Council Areas, the Ministry arranged an award in recognition of the best performing and outstanding Council chairmen across the Country and, without a fore-knowledge or notice, Hon. Smart Yomi Asekutu, the Executive Chairman of Warri North was nominated on merit as one of the most outstanding Council chairmen.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone shortly after the ceremony in Abuja, Asekutu expressed surprise that his modest achievements in the development of Warri North Local Government Area, had attracted such an exalted award, adding that he had no fore-knowledge of it until he was contacted by the Ministry a few days ago.

He thanked the Minister and the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs for the recognition and honour done to him.

According to him, the award is not for him alone, but also dedicated to Almighty God first, the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, leaders, Elders, staff of the Council and the entire good people of Warri North Local Government Council Area.

“I could recall that sometime last year, September, to be specific, the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who was represented by Engr. Kayode Adebayor, visited Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area in continuation of the ministry’s Peer Review Assessment of Local Government Council Areas in the country.

“I and my Council staff took the Minister and his entourage around to see a few of our modest achievements. Although he expressed satisfaction, but I never knew he was that impressed as to nominate me for this award. I’m indeed very grateful.

“This award is first, dedicated to the Almighty God, the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, my leaders and elders of Warri North, my Council Staff and the entire good people of the area”, he said.

Speaking further, Asekutu assured that the Outstanding Local Government Chairman Award will spur him to do more to develop the area and give meaning to the significance and relevance of the Local Government system in Nigeria.

“This Award is going to be a tonic for me to strive and do more for the development of the Council.

“I did promise my dear people of Warri North that I would dedicate my tenure to leave a lasting legacy in the development of the area. And this I must do”, he said.