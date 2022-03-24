.

By Juliet Ebirim

In its commitment to build a society free of rape, sexual and gender-based violence, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) facilitated the second cycle of the WARIF Empowerment Programme in two local government areas in Lagos state.

This initiative was borne out of the need to empower and enlighten women and girls on the importance of financial stability to combat sexual violence targeted at women who are solely dependent on their abusers. Financial and economic empowerment for women is an important factor in the prevention of financial abuse and gender-based violence. Therefore, WARIF in collaboration with the Bank of Industry has empowered 150 women from communities in the Ijaiye-Ojokoro and Alimosho LGAs, in Lagos state through its Women Empowerment Programme.

The selected participants were trained in a 2-day vocational skills acquisition workshop, with experienced entrepreneurs serving as facilitators. They were also sensitized on the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence, including the harmful physical, psychological and societal effects the menace poses to women and girls in different communities.

The first cycle of the WARIF Empowerment program was held at Makoko, where over 100 women and young girls were empowered on vocational skills including hairdressing, shoemaking and liquid soap making as a sustainable source of income, to cater for themselves and their children.

WARIF through its various initiatives in health, education and community service, is committed to ensuring that all women and girls can live in a society free from rape and sexual violence.