Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Justice Mojisola A. Olatoregun, (retd) as Chairman Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Sanwo-Olu, had signed the law setting up the Commission in April 2021 as part of measure to combat corruption in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Omotoso explained that the appointment was pursuant to the power vested in Mr. Governor under Section 3(3) of the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law, 2021.

The statement read in part: “Justice Olatoregun retired as an administrative Judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, after a tour of service in other divisions of the Federal High Court across the Federation.

He was trained in international fraud and terrorism, cybercrime and electronic evidence, banking fraud, mediation and other courses. She is expected to bring her huge wealth of experience to bear on the job.

ALSO READ:

“The Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2021 is a testimony to the state government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.

“It is all part of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six-pillar development plan of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“Hon. Justice Olatoregun’s appointment reinforces the commitment of Mr. Governor to eradicating corruption in the public service.”

He stressed that the commission will be independent in its operations and functions while complementing the efforts of similar agencies in the police and federal establishment.

Omotoso, added that the Anti-Corruption Commission Law intended to deepen accountability and transparency in the expenditure of appropriated public funds. “It is backed by the instrument of law to investigate and prosecute officials of the State Government and registered contractors indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.”

According to the Governor, Omotoso said, the law will further boost confidence in the public to make complaints against public officials for investigation and prosecution.

Other functions of the commission, Omotoso stated include: Iinvestigating any allegations of non-performance of any Government contract; making policies for appointments, promotion and discipline of its staff; investigating all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases with regards to the State Government; ensuring transparency in the management of Government resources; and confiscating proceeds of corruption and financial crime-related offences or propertyy.

The commission will engage in public enlightenment campaigns against corruption and financial malpractices.

Vanguard News Nigeria