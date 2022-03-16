.

By Steve Oko

As the agitation for power gradually gather momentum, a frontline group of eminent Nigerians known as We Move Group, has identified Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023”.

The group made this submission at its virtual inaugural meeting which drew participation from leading professionals, business people and politicians within Nigeria and the diaspora.

The Group’s global virtual meeting was to formally unveil its programmes which are focused on building a robust nationwide for the emergence of Osinbajo as Nigeria’s next President.

Speaking at the event, the Spokesman of ‘WE MOVE Group’, Mr Wale Akingbade, noted that the decision to endorse the Vice President came after careful deliberations and consultations with decision-makers and opinion leaders from diverse parts of the country.

” Our endorsement of the Vice President is hinged on his six identified strengths and qualities which include time-proven credentials, competence, character, conviction, compassion and commitment to national unity”, he declared.

The group further said that the need for a rounded, competent, and credible candidate with nationwide appeal and acceptance was a fundamental imperative and deciding factor for the next election and the overall future direction of the country.

In a remark, Convener of the group, Mr Tony Epelle, noted that “to build a new Nigeria, there must be a collective of men and women who are prepared to make the sacrifices to stick together to fight injustice, to fight corruption and to insist on the rule of law as key pillars for building a healthy progressive society”.

He observed that the Vice President “is a principled leader, with the right people focused and public service credentials to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the nation needs experienced, skilful, stable hands at the helm.”

He noted that “even in situations where the Vice President does not wield total executive power, he uses advocacy to advance causes he believes in, like his laudable rehabilitation/welfare initiative in the war-torn North East of Nigeria.”

A Co-convener, Alhaji Zakari Buba, said that Nigerians had a rare opportunity to support the candidacy of the Vice President who he described as “a one-in-a-million politician with an impeccable and unblemished record of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness”.

He observed that “those who have had the privilege to associate with Osinbajo will attest that he is the kind of leader we need at this critical phase of our nationhood, given his transparent commitment to the progress of people from every part of the country and his uncommon fairness and loyalty even in very difficult times.”

Mr Akingbade further said that since independence, “Nigeria has been in search of a leader who will rise above the differences to embrace our commonalities”.

He observed “the Vice President is not a desperate politician, but someone with a genuine heart for service… and our mandate is to continue to engage with like minds across religious and ethnic divides to see the need to have a great president like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo come 2023”

“We need to build a strong Nigeria that is one people, one nation of men and women of all faiths, of all ethnicities committed to a country run on high values of integrity, hard work, and justice for the progress of all. No one represents these ideals better than the Vice President and that is why we are confident he is the one to lead Nigeria into new dawn come 2023”.