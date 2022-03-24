By Chinonso Alozie

A 42-year-old man from Okpala, Iho in Ikeduru’s local government area of Imo State, one Obinna Eze, was captured by angry youths for allegedly conniving with his sister, one Queen Ogechi, to steal a three-month-old baby from a woman he claimed to be his wife, Ijeoma.

Vanguard gathered on Thursday from Ikeduru, from a video on social media, showed Eze, confessing how he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the three-month-old baby last year December.

Eze claimed he was married to Ijeoma, and that it was his sister, Queen Ogechi, who was having difficulty in childbearing that forcefully took the child away.

During his confession, while he was receiving beaten from the angry youths Eze said: “My name is Obinna Eze, from Okpala, Iho in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state. 42-year-old. I kidnapped a 1-3month-old boy. It happened in December last year.

“My sister was not bearing a child for the husband I collected the child to give to my sister. My sister is married at Ngugo in Ikeduru. Her name is Queen Ogechi. She has been having problems with her husband for not bearing a child for him.

“I told Ijeoma, that I will marry her. We came to Ijeoma’s house and brought palm wine that we want to marry Ijeoma, that has the child.”

“After 3 days she came to our house and my sister ordered I should bring the girl and her child. The name of the mother of the child is Ijeoma. My sister told me that I should bring her to Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA. My sister collected the child and jumped into a vehicle and move out.”

