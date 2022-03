The widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Bianca, Friday narrated what transpired between Ebelechukwu Obiano and herself, yesterday during the inauguration of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as Governor of Anambra state.

Vanguard had reported how Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of former Governor Willie Obiano, had stood up from her seat to attack the wife of Late Dim Ojukwu.