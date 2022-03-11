IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, disowned the video of a child making the rounds as an operative of Eastern Security Network, ESN, as fake, aimed at tarnishing the image of IPOB and ESN.

IPOB also described the trending viral video as fabricated, laughable and misleading, aimed at implicating it and ESN operatives.

The pro-Biafra group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled: ‘Viral Video and Picture Showing a Child as ESN Operative is Fake’, said that the people behind the fake video wants to sell false propaganda that ESN is indulging in child abuse, by using children to facilitate their job.

The IPOB statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated, laughable, and misleading trending video to implicate IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives.

“Those behind the fake video want to sell false propaganda that ESN is indulging in child abuse by using children to facilitate their job. We, therefore, wish to debunk the falsehood for what it is.

“It’s a poor propaganda job meant specifically to tarnish the image and reputation of IPOB and ESN. Come to think of it, Biafran youths are falling over themselves to be part of this elite defence outfit, how then is it possible that ESN will leave able-bodied youths ready and willing to be part of it and settle for a children?

“ESN does not, has never, and will never use children for whatever reason. Right from inception, ESN has never violated this rule. We have no intention, at any time, to use children for any reason, because we will never have any need for it.

“As a matter of fact, IPOB’s draft constitution makes it a crime for parents to neglect to enrol their children/wards into schools and using them for child labour.”

