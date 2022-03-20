Idowu Bankole

The interrogation of former Anambra governor Willie Obiano begins in Abuja on Friday sources within the agency said.

A top official said on Friday that it was in order to get Obiano to speak on the issues built against him that the agency moved him from Lagos to its headquarters in Abuja earlier on Friday morning.

A source in the agency said the commission does not have anything to do with Obiano’s wife but the former governor.

It was not clear if the ex-governor would be admitted to administrative bail or charged to court early since he had already been placed on the EFCC watchlist since last November.

Recall Willie Obiano was arrested on Friday, shortly after handing over to the new governor of Anambra state, Prof Charles Soludo, at Lagos airport.

